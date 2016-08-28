Fun at the Little Rock Corn Show
Posted
Today at 9:28 p.m.
The Little Rock Corn Show parade works its way down Main Street on Saturday as children pick up candy thrown from the floats. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)1 / 3 Alejandro Cazares runs with golf balls Saturday down the streets of Little Rock, Iowa, to kick off the 2016 Little Rock Corn Show parade. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)2 / 3 Marlene Becker of Ellsworth is presented with a check from a Little Rock Corn Show official Saturday after winning the top prize in the golf ball roll event. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)3 / 3