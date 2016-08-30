Candidates plan ice cream social

LUVERNE -- Minnesota Senate District 22 Democratic candidate Brian Abrahamson and Minnesota House District 22A Democratic candidate Laura Woods will host an ice cream social fundraiser from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Luverne City Park.

The event will give the public an opportunity to hear from the candidates and ask questions. Donations will be accepted to help fund their campaigns.

A special appearance by Batman and his Batmobile is planned at 3 p.m., so families are encouraged to attend and get their picture with the superhero.