Northwest Iowa author shares his traveling experiences

“A tourist would look to brochures and he would go where a tour guide tells him to go; a traveler will look at maps and he will go where his dreams tell him to go,” Eich said. “A tourist will look at the native people over the top of their nose, but a traveler will look at them in the eyes.”

Eich is the author of the recently published book “Viajero: Tales of a Traveler,” in which he talks about his traveling adventures and the people who he has met along the way. He has spent 25 years of his life traveling around the globe, visiting Europe, Russia and Japan, among other locales. It’s Mexico and Honduras, though, that have a special place in his heart.

For more than 14 years Eich lived in Central Mexico, where he found a second home. He fell in love with its culture and people. While there, he was able to see the poorest parts of the country and the terrible living conditions that people are forced to live in.

“I spent many years down there, but I didn’t spend them in Acapulco, Guadalajara or Cancún,” Eich said. “I always went to the mountains with the poor people.”

Eich has built a school in a little town in Honduras, a small house for a single mother in Mexico and is about to finish up one more home for a family in Honduras.

“One day I visited her house and they had no electricity and a dirt floor,” he explained of what prompted him to construct the Mexico home. “It was terrible and I decided I was going to make them beds because they slept on the floor, and then when we put the beds in the house they didn't have room to walk. So then, I decided to build her a new house.”

Eich said he’ll never forget her expression of joy when she saw her new home for the first time.

Once Eich returned to the United States to live permanently, he continued to travel every now and then to Mexico and Honduras with clothes, shoes, blankets and school supplies. Those are the memories Eich cherishes the most and the ones that fulfill his life.

“Well, when I die, I am not going to take my money with me,” Eich said. “I am not rich, but I had much more fun spending it on someone like that.”

Until his last day, Eich is going to keep Mexico close to his heart.

“I want the American flag on the front of my coffin and the Mexican flag on the other half,” Eich said.

He has a unique perspective of the world because of all the things he has seen in his journeys. He has been able to appreciate aspects of the United States that he never did before -- some of which has opened his eyes to its problems.

“I hate the greed I see in America,” said Eich. “America is a good country, it does a lot of good, but America could do more if it wouldn’t think just ‘me, me, me’ all the time.”

He wishes people could see how fortunate they are for living in a country where, most of the time, corruption is not tolerated. He also said the difference between poor people in countries like Mexico or Honduras is that they do not receive any help from their governments.

“We don't know what ‘poor’ is in America,” said Eich. “I have seen the worst of it in Mexico and Central America.”

Eich grew up on a farm in Iowa and then fought for his country in the Korean War. He never had a lot of money, but he made sure that what he had was used for a good cause.

“I was never a rich man,” Eich said. “School janitor was my best job I ever had besides … a pipestone mine for a while.”