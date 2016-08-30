City planning for 2017 budget continues

WORTHINGTON -- Days after Worthington City Council members took their first look at the proposed 2017 city budget -- one that, as presented, reflects a 19.79 percent levy increase over 2016 -- Mayor Mike Kuhle said in an early Tuesday morning budget hearing the numbers have to come down.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do on the budget this year,” he said, adding the state legislature let everyone down with its failure to increase Local Government Aid last session. What was anticipated in new LGA dollars would have covered about 3 percent of the city’s levy increase, he said.

Councilman Rod Sankey noted 6.34 percent of the proposed 2017 levy is for labor and insurance alone. This comes after estimates show an anticipated 6 percent increase in insurance costs for 2017, added City Administrator Steve Robinson. He said changes in employees moving from single to family coverage -- six in one department alone -- will cause the city to pay an additional $60,000, which represents 2 percent of the levy.

Despite the preliminary budget numbers, Robinson said staff continue to work to reduce the city’s budget.

“Our conversations have (identified) a pre-certification target under 10 percent,” Robinson said. With a third budget hearing now scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6, the goal is to get final direction from council, make additional cuts and rework the budget before the council acts on the pre-certification levy Sept. 12.

“You have to be careful what you pre-certify -- it becomes the number,” said Councilman Scott Nelson, noting the council has set a higher pre-certification levy in the past with the intent to pare it down, but that hasn’t necessarily happened.

“We’ve talked to staff about some of the cutbacks that need to happen,” assured City Finance Director Brian Kolander.

Tuesday’s budget hearing focused on the public works, airport and recreation funds, as well as budgets for Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center and the Prairie View Golf Links/Buss Field.

Public Works Director Todd Wietzema spent much of his time discussing the more than $302,000 he has earmarked to add to reserves in 2017 for his equipment revolving schedule.

“We add a certain amount every year (to reserves) to get to our goal for replacement value,” Wietzema said. “All of our trucks are pretty expensive.”

Some of the items slated for replacement in the next couple of years require significant amounts of money be added to reserves so funds are available for those purchases. For instance, Wietzema singled out a 1998 Ford truck in the street department budget that is slated for replacement in 2017 with a new tandem-axle truck that can haul twice as much. Thus far, the city has set aside $147,832 in reserves, but a new truck will cost $200,000. Therefore, Wietzema seeks to add $52,168 in reserves in the 2017 budget to be able to make the purchase.

In another instance, Wietzema wants to replace a 2001 International truck in 2018, but another $31,534 needs to be added to reserves to get closer to the reserve goal of $165,000.

Kuhle questioned the large sums needed to get to replacement goal, saying, “It looks like we’re behind the eight-ball a lot with these larger trucks.”

He also asked Wietzema to look into costs for leasing rather than purchasing contracts.

With the length of time the equipment is in use, Wietzema said he’s been purchasing equipment off state contract, which saves the city about 10 to 15 percent.

Robinson told the council the equipment revolving schedule is one of the easiest places to cut from the 2017 budget, but cautioned that extending equipment too far out without putting money into reserves results in the city paying in the long run for repairs.

“While we will make adjustments, we also don’t want to fall behind like we were a couple of years ago,” Robinson said.

“We need to be careful of kicking the can down the street,” Kuhle said. “We need to be careful in not taking the reserve goals down too low, but we also can’t make up for the reserve goal in one year.”

Additional public works budget discussions were on the airport. Wietzema said the hangars are getting older and in need of more maintenance. The airport is self-sufficient with income from hangar rents, airport grants and rental of agricultural land, but Robinson noted that the farmer who is renting the farmable land has not made rental payments. Rent on two of the hangars is also past due.

In Olson Park, Wietzema said $15,000 is earmarked in 2017 to continue upgrades to the campground. Among the work planned is reconstruction of the shelter that was damaged in a storm earlier this summer.

The budget for Prairie View Golf Links in 2017 will remain the same at approximately $180,000. As Robinson explained, nearly $140,000 of that budget will be used for improvements to the soccer complex at Buss Field.

“We’re anticipating, with the construction of the new field, it is going to need significantly more inspection for the first year or two,” Robinson said, adding that the budget includes the purchase of two irrigation sprinkler systems for the soccer fields.

Wietzema said the motor, pump and electrical panels used for the irrigation system -- as well as some of the other equipment, such as mowers -- will be transferred from Prairie View to Buss Field.

The budget for Memorial Auditorium was discussed briefly with Managing Director Tammy Makram. Makram provided an update on attendance for movies, saying that attendance is increasing. She also reported that many of the shows she brought in during 2016 didn’t cost a lot of money because of funding she obtained from the state’s art board.

The auditorium’s proposed budget would result in a .75 percent levy impact.

During its Sept. 6 meeting, council will continue to go through the budget and provide direction to city staff on potential cuts.