Bakken pipeline protest in Iowa leads to arrests

BOONE, Iowa — Arrests were being made Wednesday afternoon as people protesting construction of the Dakota Access pipeline held hands and blocked roads in a staging area for heavy equipment being used in its construction.

More than 100 protesters appeared at the site, which is near the ongoing Farm Progress Show at the Central Iowa Expo Center in Boone.

About 40 of the demonstrators had consented beforehand to be arrested, and by about 3 p.m. about a dozen of them had.

The “direct action” protest was organized by Bold Iowa and its leader, former state legislator Ed Fallon.