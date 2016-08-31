MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota’s most decorated military officers was memorialized Wednesday, but it was his thoughtfulness and spirituality that stood out among those gathered to celebrate his life.

John William “Jack” Vessey Jr. rose from humble beginnings to become the country’s top military officer, and it was that adherence to his religious faith that guided him, loved ones said during services at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis.

The native Minneapolitan died at 94 of natural causes at his North Oaks home in the northern Twin Cities on Aug. 18.

“He was the epitome of the word ‘love,’” said friend the Rev. Ludwell Brown. “He was also a no-nonsense guy, but could also tell a joke.” Brown said the two had bonded over their shared Christian faith and values, and that Vessey had considered becoming a minister.

Navy Chaplain Donald Munchow, a longtime friend of Vessey and his wife, Avis, who passed away earlier this year, presided over the funeral and said he had strict instructions given to him from the late general before his death.

“I’m here to execute two of Jack Vessey’s verbal orders,” Munchow said. “Order No. 1: no eulogies at my funeral... (and) the second order, he said ‘you be sure to tell everybody about Jesus.’ And that’s a Jack Vessey way of doing business in life.”

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who attended the funeral service along with Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and several other top state officials, said those orders and the simplicity of his funeral were consistent with the type of man the senator had gotten to know.

“He could have had people go on and on about his Medal of Freedom and all of the things he did,” Klobuchar, D-Minn., said. “Instead, he chose to have everyone exit to a simple ‘God Bless America.’ There was really a message about forgiveness, about service, and not really about himself.”

Vessey served for 46 years in the military, starting with enlisting in the Minnesota National Guard in 1939. He would go on to serve in World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars before being appointed by President Ronald Reagan to be the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the senior ranking members of the country’s armed forces.

Despite the lofty office, Klobuchar said Vessey clinged to his roots.

“He was proud to be a Minnesotan,” she said. “When Ronald Reagan talked about him, he said the one thing Gen. Vessey would always talk about is how he is a soldier from Minnesota.

“He was a man of honor, and he never forgot where he came from. And that meant not just from Minnesota, but he never forgot he came from the front lines, that he signed up at age 17, when he was actually too young to be in the National Guard, but he wanted to be in World War II so much.”

At the time of his retirement in 1985, Vessey was the last four star combat veteran of World War II on active service. Not done serving his country, Vessey went on to serve as a special emissary to Vietnam for presidents Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton to lead U.S. efforts of accounting for military personnel listed as missing in action in Vietnam. He earned the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in 1992 for that work.

It was that leadership and kindness that made him beloved, Munchow said. He shared a passage from one of Vessey’s speeches, an address at a Birmingham, Ala., Veterans Day celebration in 1984, that he said captured the spirit of Vessey’s worldview:

“There are not any cheap, easy gimmicks in the pursuit of world peace. Strength, steadiness, willing allies and the willingness to serve are all great contributors, but above all, we need moral and spiritual health in order to sustain our freedoms.”