Local family organizes Oct. 7 benefit

The semi truck of Brad Martens is shown tipped over Aug. 9 along Minnesota 266 by Reading. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)

WORTHINGTON -- A local family is organizing a benefit dinner Oct. 7 to help cover medical expenses resulting from a rollover crash in August.

Brad Martens of Worthington was seriously injured after his semi truck tipped over on Nobles County 25 near Reading on Aug. 9.

Penny Carter, Martens’ sister-in-law, said the crash is still under investigation, and the

only thing the family knows is that it occurred while he was at work.

“My mom called me and she told me ‘Brad was in a bad accident and you need to start praying right now,’” Carter said.

Martens was transported to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D., where he remains hospitalized. He suffered serious injuries including a broken neck, several broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and a brain bleed.

“For a couple of weeks we really thought he was not going to make it, but he is a fighter,” Carter said.

Martens was recently featured in a July 5 Daily Globe story about being on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. He was diagnosed with renal failure in December 2014, and has been waiting for a kidney since then. However, as result of the severity of his injuries, he was moved to an inactive transplant list, and only when he fully recovers he will be able to rejoin the list.

Even though Martens has shown improvement, he still has a long path to recovery.

“Doctors are thinking he will be in the long-time recovery unit for three or four weeks, where he will learn how to swallow again,” Carter said. “Then they will move him to another rehab wing in the hospital where we will gain his strength back and relearn to walk and all those things.”

Carter said Martens will be hospitalized for at least two more months.

Trina Swanson, a high school acquaintance of Martens, said she is lucky enough to have him as a friend. She tries to keep a positive attitude and reminds herself about his good attributes.

“If you didn't know him he would be shy until you get to know him and he was just awesome,” Swanson said.

This has been a difficult time for the Martens family emotionally as well as economically. They are planning several fundraisers in upcoming months to help cover medical expenses.

A benefit dinner will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Worthington Eagles Club, with DJ music and a dance to follow at 7 p.m. The family is accepting donations for a silent auction, and items may be dropped off at the Fulda Area Credit Union, 1127 Ryan’s Road, Worthington.

In addition, chances to win an heirloom quilt are offered for sale at the Fulda Area Credit Union, with all proceeds going to the Martens family. A fund has also been set up at the credit union for anyone wishing to make a donation to help with Martens’ medical expenses.