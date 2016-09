Genell Hollahan of the Worthington office of Thrivent Financial (second from left) and Jaime Salinas of Radio Works (far right), co-organizers of the Aug. 20 “Worthington's Best Margarita" event, present a donation Tuesday to Worthington Fire Chief Rick von Holdt (third from left) in the amount of $2,235.05. The donation came from the proceeds of the event .Also pictured (far left) is José Montejo, manager of El Mexicano, which was voted as serving Worthington's Best Margarita. (Submitted photo)