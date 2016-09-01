Sheldon’s Celebration Days is under way

Allison Cooke, director of the Sheldon Chamber of Commerce, said the city’s annual event showcases some of the best attributes of the community.

“I think it shows off what an awesome community Sheldon is,” Cooke said. “Our motto is ‘where families come first’ and Sheldon Celebration Days celebrates that.”

Cooke also said the festival wouldn’t be possible without the help from the community, and she’s very grateful for all the sponsors who support the festival.

“Events like these aren't possible without the community coming together,” she said. “We have so many volunteers. There is stuff for the whole family, and the majority of events that we put on are free. That wouldn’t be not possible without our sponsors.”

Cooke said there are several new activities this year, such as a glow run, and more than 12 different food vendors.

Today, the film “Miracles from Heaven” will begin at 8 p.m. at the City Park west ball diamond. People are encouraged to bring snacks and chairs.

On Saturday, registration for the annual bike ride will be from 7 to 9 a.m. with the actual race starting at 9 a.m. Also, registration for the second annual poker run will begin at 10 a.m. with the race at noon.

Later that day, minions and paint will take over the city park shelter house with “Creative Spirits”starting at 11 a.m.

The fun continues into the evening with the Sanford Sheldon glow walk starting at 9 p.m. Participants from all ages are invited to register at 7 p.m.

To wrap up the day, The Rude Band will perform at the Eagles Club from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

On Sunday, the Classic Car Cruise will take place at Cook’s Cafe/Langer's Bar and Grill from 7 to 10 p.m.

Most of the activities will be on Monday, starting at 6:30 a.m. with Fly-In Pancake Breakfast and Aircraft Display at Sheldon Regional Airport.

The city park will be the location for many of the events such as the veterans’ opening ceremony, Army National Guard interactive exhibit and Noon Kiwanis ducks dive. In addition, kids will be able to enjoy inflatables, a mini ferris wheel and a mini train at the same location throughout the day.

A Cowboy show comedy will start at 11 a.m. and be followed by another comedy juggler at 12:30 p.m.

The festival will culminate with the parade starting at 2 p.m. in downtown Sheldon. Anna Rensink is the honorary parade grand marshal.