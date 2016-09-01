Worthington resident saves man from drowning

Children play Thursday afternoon in Lake Okabena in Worthington. The spot shown is near the area where Worthington resident Chad Nixon saved a man from drowning Wednesday. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)

WORTHINGTON -- All that Burger King owner-operator Chad Nixon planned on doing Wednesday afternoon was hosting a picnic for some of his restaurant’s employees.

As it turned out, he did something far more significant -- he saved a man’s life.

Nixon saw a man struggling in the water at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and pulled him to safety. He said it was simply a natural reaction to an urgent situation.

“I think everyone was just really stunned,” Nixon said Thursday morning. “Nobody wants to witness a drowning. Everyone was just glad he was OK.”

Nixon explained that he had night and weekend employees of Burger King out for an end-of-summer picnic Wednesday afternoon at Centennial Park. It’s something he does annually, he said.

“We were grilling and we had the boat out like we always do and giving boat rides,” he said. “We started coming in toward the dock ... and Ricky Reum and I noticed a gentleman trying to swim toward this ball.”

The man, who Nixon guessed was in his early 20s, appeared to be struggling in the water, and it wasn’t clear if he knew how to swim.

“Then we noticed that his head went under,” Nixon said. “Randy looked me and said, ‘Is he all right?’” Nixon said. “I said, ‘I don’t know.’ He came up and we could see he was struggling. Then Randy looked at me and said, ‘I think he’s in trouble.’”

That’s when Nixon reacted quickly, jumping in the water toward the man. Upon reaching him, he got underneath his armpit and pulled him up -- the man’s head had gone underneath the water again. Nixon helped the man to the swimming platform on the edge of his boat and soon brought him back to the dock.

“It happened really fast,” Nixon said of his life-saving act. “It was a natural reaction. You just need to make sure they don’t pull you under, so I grabbed him as hard I could and swam toward my boat.”

Nixon, who is also a member of the Worthington Fire Department and Rescue Squad, never did get the name of the man whose life he saved. The man didn’t appear to speak much English and “never said one word to me, but just kept patting me on the shoulder,” he stated.

It was five years ago last month when Jami Cummings of Worthington saved a woman and her young child from drowning in Lake Okabena. The incident ultimately resulted in the creation of the Jami Cummings Learn to Swim Program, which provides free swimming lessons for second-graders at the Worthington Area YMCA.

“Jami texted me last night and said, ‘I just want to say congrats,’” Nixon said. “I said, ‘You don’t actually think about it, you just do it.’

“We have the Jami Cummings Learn to Swim Program here for kids who are young, but we really don’t have a program for people over 18. The lake is such a huge part of our community and our recreation. … I’m surprised we don’t run into this more with adults.”

Nixon added that the impact of what he did Wednesday afternoon didn’t sink in right away.

“We didn’t even talk about it that much right away,” he said. “About an hour later … Randy said, ‘That’s pretty cool what you did.’”