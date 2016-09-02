WORTHINGTON -- A contingent of past and present area residents will bring back plenty of memories on King Turkey Day Sept. 17 when it hosts a Silver Skate reunion at 7 p.m. at the Travelodge.

From 1977 to 1985, the Silver Skate roller skating rink on Worthington’s Rowe Avenue was the place to be. Hundreds of kids would enjoy the music and the disco lights while forming long-lasting friendships.

One of them was Steven Schuller of Sibley, Iowa, who reconnected through Facebook with several of his friends who used to roller skate with him. He and Jayme Wickman, another Silver Skate attendee, decided to organize a reunion for all those who used to skate at the rink.

Schuller said the goal of the reunion is not only to learn what’s going on in his friends’ lives, but to also bring back fun memories.

“We just decided it would be nice to get together and get caught up where people are living at, if they have children or grandchildren, just to know about each other's life,” Schuller said. “To talk about the memories that we have, and all the fun we used to have.”

Schuller is coming from Connecticut, where he now lives. He said people from all over the country are traveling to Worthington for the event.

“We are expecting 10 to 15 people to attend the reunion,” Schuller said. “A guy is coming back from Texas, other one from Kentucky and Washington, so we are spread out all over the country. The majority of us haven't seen each other in over 35 years.”

Schuller said one of his favorite memories is when he and his group of friends would go to eat pizza right after they were done roller skating.

“There was a bunch of us that when we got done at the Silver Skate, we would go to Godfather's Pizza in the mall, and then we would hang out in the parking lot just listening to music and talking,” he said.

Schuller said he’ll never forget the fun he used to have at the Silver Skate and the relationships he built there. He also said he doesn’t own a pair of roller skates anymore due to knee problems, but misses it everyday.

“My favorite thing would be the music, the people, the owners,” he said. “Mavis Walbran, she was like a second mother to everybody that was there and took really good care of all of us.”