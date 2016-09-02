Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Daily Globe
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Heck of a heron
Worthington's Bedford Industries marks milestone anniversary
One more time around: Silver Skate reunion planned during Turkey Day
From migrant worker to college professor: Sociology instructor Vargas relates to students with humor, stories
Businesses closing for Labor Day
More Topics
agriculture
business
crime
education
politics
sports
Headlines
Prep football: Late score sinks Windom Area
Prep football: Luverne tops WHS in season opener
Cross country: Schandelmeier wins Canby Late Night Invite
Girls soccer: Worthington still scoreless
College football: Bluejays have their hands full
More Topics
college
pro
Minnesota West
WHS
prep
outdoors
opinion
Headlines
Column:It’s important for residents to realize school district’s needs
Letter: HLWD taxpayers getting bad deal with nrw levy
Letter: Random act of kindness is appreciated
Column: Clinton must learn from her mistakes
Column: Will Putin spring an October surprise?
More Topics
columns
editorials
letters
obituaries
Headlines
Jean Anne Schwartz
Harvey L. Hemme
Gerrit Hielkema
Sylvia Harberts
Kermit Arthur Skorr
lifestyles
Headlines
Column: Worthington Milling Co. was a sizeable operation
Column: "Dusting" off the memories
Looking Back: 1991 -- New group home opening in Jackson County
Biking Bob: 78-year-old Hibma still doing plenty of pedaling
Column: A Nobles County cowboy made 1934 history
More Topics
food
health
Out and About
people
religion
reminiscing
travel
milestones
Headlines
Hartman-Omwega wedding
Stenzel-Weber wedding
Edwards-Christopherson wedding
Yungmann 80th birthday
Ringkob 45th anniversary
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
weddings
data
Headlines
Data: Sept. 3, 2016
Data: Sept. 2, 2016
Data: Sept. 1, 2016
Data: Aug. 31, 2016
Data: Aug. 30, 2016
More Topics
police
courts
notices
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Heck of a heron
Posted
Today at 10:24 p.m.
A blue heron takes flight from Little Rock Creek on Erickson Avenue and 310th Street south of Rushmore. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)
Explore related topics:
News
news
rushmore
blue heron
Advertisement
randomness