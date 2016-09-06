SMOC awarded federal funds

WORTHINGTON -- Southwestern Minnesota Opportunity Council (SMOC), the community action agency serving Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties, was awarded federal funds through the FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government

Be eligible to receive federal funds

Have an accounting system

Practice nondiscrimination

Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and

If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

SMOC has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds in previous years to Manna Food Pantry, Worthington Christian Church Food Shelf, Murray County Food Shelf, Pipestone Area Food Shelf, the Rock County Food Shelf and Lutheran Social Services Nobles County Senior Nutrition.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds may contact Paula Boehrs, Community Services Coordinator, at SW MN Opportunity Council Inc., P.O. Box 787, Worthington 56187, for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is 9 a.m. Sept. 22.