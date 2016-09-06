Hospital auxiliary meeting and program is Thursday

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Regional Hospital Auxiliary will have a monthly meeting and program at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 in the Centennial Room at the hospital with social time from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

The program will be a welcome back from the co-presidents and an overview of the different auxiliary committees by each of the committee chair people.

The Auxiliary offers volunteer services in various ways throughout the hospital. Its gift shop and various fundraisers throughout the year enable the auxiliary to provide some extras for local patients and their families along with offering scholarships.

Auxiliary meeting are on the second Thursday of each month except January, February and August. Monthly meetings are not mandatory but do include a health-related education program and a business meeting, along with time to socialize. Call 372-3305 for more information.