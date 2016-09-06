Kuhle proclaims Kaye & Devere Johnson Day

Worthington Mayor Mike Kuhle (far left) reads his proclamation Monday at GreatLIFE Worthington while Kaye Johnson (left) listens. Also shown looking on is Chad Nixon (center). (Special to the Daily Globe)

WORTHINGTON -- Kaye and Devere Johnson were honored Monday by the city of Worthington for their long-time association with the facility now known as GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness of Worthington.

Worthington Mayor Mike Kuhle proclaimed Monday as Kaye & Devere Johnson Day during a brief event at GreatLIFE during the Labor Day Classic golf tournament. The proclamation began by recognizing the Johnsons’ support of Worthington Country Club and GreatLIFE Worthington for more than 50 years.

The proclamation continued with the following:

WHEREAS, Kaye Johnson has taken all the pictures for all of the events that have occurred for GreatLIFE Worthington formerly known as Worthington Country Club; and

WHEREAS, Kaye Johnson has been the official historian for the Worthington Country Club, and

WHEREAS, Devere Johnson has been the club champion in four different decades, and

WHEREAS, Kaye and Devere’s family utilized the golf course as a family and helped promoted the Country Club as a great family gathering place; and

WHEREAS, Kaye Johnson won her first club championship in 2015; and

WHEREAS, Kaye and Devere Johnson continue to promote family values and activities that benefit the community of Worthington at GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness Worthington formerly Worthington Country Club and will always be part of the golfing family.

“Be it resolved that I, Mike Kuhle, Mayor of the City of Worthington, do hereby proclaim September 5th, 2016 as Kaye & Devere Johnson Day in honor of this prestigious occasion, and urge all of their family and friends to pay special tribute to them.”