Windom residents to say goodbye to Witt Park after council vote

Community members and first responders attended the public hearing, which was one of the items on the council’s agenda, to share input about vacating the park. The proposed building project had sparked controversy among Windom residents, as some didn’t agree with the building’s location and the resulting loss of Witt Park. Others, meanwhile, countered that locating the emergency/fire hall in a central area brings the best response time for an emergency.

Windom City Administrator Steve Nasby said Wednesday that seven of the 10 people who spoke at Tuesday night’s hearing were opposed to vacating the park. However, after analyzing the benefits and consequences of the project, the council approved the motion.

“I think the council made the best decision last night,” Windom Mayor Corey Maricle said. “It is very important for the emergency building to be centrally located to reduce response time. I think that possibly saving a life is more important than saving a park.”

Maricle also said the council is considering replacing Witt Park with a smaller park, which could possibly be built north of the Business Arts and Recreation Center in the downtown area.

“There is some land at the north of the BARC building that could possibly be the location of the park, but it is owned by a private individual so there would have to be some negotiation with them, but I believe the land is for sale,” Maricle sad.

Mary Ann Anderson, Witt Park committee member, said she was disappointed with the council’s decision, but is thankful for the people who attended the hearing to support the Witt Park committee.

“I’d like to thank the people who came to the meeting, even though we knew how the council was going to vote,” Anderson said.

After the hearing, Nasby said the council approved the initial bid, which has a final value of approximately $3.9 million. That figure includes the cost of the building, fees and contingencies, among other expenditures.

In further discussion, Nasby said the council also talked about how the project is going to impact the tax levy.

“We realized that the repayment of this is going to hit the tax levy, but they (the council) want to minimize that so they talked about transferring some of the city’s revenues,” Nasby said.

Maricle said the council discussed taking $10,000 from the hospital fund and approximately $30,000 from the liquor store fund. In addition, he said the fire department agreed to give up $5,000 annually from the city for firefighters’ retirement funds. He said the council plans to sign final documents within the next couple of days.

The Windom City Council will meet again Sept. 20, during which they will further discuss financing the project. Nasby said there will also be a review of the city’s 2017 budget in order to have a clearer picture on how the tax levy will be impacted as well as how to minimize it.