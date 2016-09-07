OOWD sets $303,000 levy for 2017

WORTHINGTON -- The Okabena-Ocheda Watershed District Board of Managers has set the district’s 2017 levy at $303,000. The levy represents a 59.4 percent increase over 2016, or an additional $113,000.

The actual impact of the levy increase on property owners in the district will vary based on property value, soil type and homestead versus non-homestead listing. OOWD Administrator Dan Livdahl said the watershed tax on his property in Worthington will increase from $8 to $13. Meanwhile, a manager said the tax on a homesteaded quarter section of farmland will increase about $90.

The 2017 levy increase marks the first time the watershed district has levied the $250,000 maximum. Livdahl said the money is needed with the district’s plans to upgrade the dam and install a fish barrier on the southern end of Lake Ocheda’s west basin. That project alone is estimated at $300,000.

Also in 2017, the watershed district will levy $50,000 for survey and data acquisition. The money, which can be levied just once every five years, will likely be used to identify potential water quality projects to be implemented on ISD 518’s newly acquired property on the west side of Worthington.

“We want to know if we can stop some of the phosphorous and sediment that comes through (that property),” Livdahl said. Another potential use of the money is the purchase of a data buoy for Lake Okabena -- something the district began discussing earlier this summer.

The remaining $3,000 levied is a second special levy, which can be used only to cover insurance costs.

The $303,000 levy represents the majority of the district’s 2017 budget, set Tuesday at $310,600. The difference between the two amounts is made up of contracts for services, permit inspection fees, investment interest and miscellaneous revenue.

OOWD Advisory Board member Keith Schroeder said the watershed district shouldn’t fund water quality improvements on the school’s new property, saying the school should have “purchased high ground instead of that swamp.”

Manager Rolf Mahlberg said the watershed district has pursued treatment of water coming in from the west side of Worthington for quite a while, and said the school’s purchase of the land provides opportunities that weren’t available when it was agricultural land.

Livdahl said if voters pass the referendum this fall, the property will ultimately house a school building, parking lot, soccer fields and other facilities. The school district would be required to treat and store drainage off the hard surfaces.

“If they create more runoff than exists today, they have to come up with some sort of pond,” he said. “What we’re wanting to do is make that water as clean as possible.”

“Our goal … is to become less impaired than we are,” Mahlberg added. “We really have felt that the jewel in our community is the water and water supply -- and that’s the mission of this board. We haven’t even levied our max before. We’ve been frugal. It’s now, when we have these pending projects, that we want to be prepared.”

Manager Jeff Rogers said he, too, is concerned with increasing taxes, “but we’re a board that because all this is happening -- the school district (proposal) and runoff from streets and land -- we have to have somebody, hopefully this board, to kind of stand in the way of it. We have to educate the people.”

Schroeder said farmers don’t have money to pay for the tax increase.

“How are we going to pay for this extra expense?” he asked.

Manager Jay Milbrandt said it is unfortunate timing to be increasing the watershed’s levy when the school district is also seeking a referendum and ag prices are low. He asked if the $50,000 survey and data levy could be split, requesting $25,000 in 2017 and the remainder in 2018. The rules for the special levy, however, state that it can be used only once every five years, regardless of the amount requested.

Land owner Brad Hoekstra voiced his concerns for the amount of the levy, saying he thought it was too much.

“And I’m concerned about your (Lake) Ocheda project,” Hoekstra said. “Part of this money is going to draw that down. That is not a permanent fix. You’re going to have to get the carp and the rough fish out of (Lake) Okabena first. You can’t start in the middle.”

OOWD Board Chairman Les Johnson said the district has been working toward a drawdown and improvements on Lake Ocheda for more than 20 years and now has the opportunity to do something by working with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

In other action, the board:

Learned that a $188,712 grant was awarded to the OOWD and its partners for its One Watershed One Plan project. The OOWD is working with Pipestone, Rock, Nobles, Jackson and Murray counties, as well as their Soil and Water Conservation Districts and other watershed districts, on the plan.

“The total cost of the project is $210,000,” Livdahl said, adding that much of the grant will pay for consulting services. OOWD was the official applicant for the grant and Nobles County will be the fiscal agent for the grant.