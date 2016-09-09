Public input sought for U.S. 59 study in Worthington

MANKATO – The Minnesota Department of Transportation, the city of Worthington and Nobles County are looking to engage the public to create a long-term vision in the community along U.S. 59. The study is in preparation of a future urban reconstruction project on U.S. 59 (Humiston Avenue) and Oxford Street (Nobles County 35).

A first step includes surveying the community on their interest, use and critical needs. Anyone with an interest in the future of U.S. 59 in Worthington is encouraged to take a brief eight-question survey found at us59worthingtoncorridor.com available in English and Spanish.

In addition to a long-term common vision, the corridor study seeks to support and sustain economic development, safely accommodate all modes of transportation, encourage pedestrian and bicycle movements and generate support from the community.

An urban reconstruction project can include not only the roadway and sidewalks, but landscaping, bicycle and pedestrian features, road lanes, crosswalks, etc.

Representatives from MnDOT, the city and county have formed a project management team. More information on the project can be found at us59worthingtoncorridor.com.

U.S. 59 is scheduled for an overlay in 2017 to hold the pavements together until funding is available for this reconstruction in 2021-26.