Prairie Winds Kite Fly is Saturday

JACKSON -- The Prairie Ecology Bus Center will host its 14th annual Prairie Winds Kite Fly from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Jackson Municipal Airport.

The festival showcases giant show kites from pro-kite flyers from seven states. People are also encouraged to fly their own kites during this event.

Donovan’s Hobby Store of Sioux Falls, S.D., will have kites available for sale. There will also be kite-making activities for the kids, bol races, a kids candy drop, scavenger hunt and concessions.

The event is free and open to the public.