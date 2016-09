WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce through the Community Improvement Committee is sponsoring a “Flower Power -- Yard of the Week.” This week’s recipient is Paul and Sue Koob, 713 Lake Ave.

Anyone is eligible to nominate a residence as a candidate for the “Flower Power -- Yard of the Week.” Nominations can be made by calling the Chamber office at 372-2919 or by emailing wcofc@worthingtonmnchamber.com.