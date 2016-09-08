Permit requested to haul clay from farm field to Buss Field

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Planning Commission gave preliminary approval Wednesday night for Henning Construction, Adrian, to excavate material from a rural Worthington farm field to be used in building up a planned soccer complex at Buss Field.

Henning Construction was awarded the bid from the city of Worthington to do the work. Ryan Henning said the fill will be brought in from one of Dave Vander Kooi’s farm fields, located in the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 3, Bigelow Township.

“Dave has this high knob out in the field he’d like to get cut down,” Henning said. “It works out well for him.

“We’re looking to extract the clay out of the hill and put the topsoil back on,” he added. “We can build up Buss Field, and he has a better farm.”

With approximately 30,000 cubic yards to be excavated from the site, Henning said he anticipates using at least 10 trucks to haul material daily. Each truck load can haul 17.5 cubic yards of material, he said. The trucks will haul from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., accessing the field off of Palm Avenue, south of 280th Street.

“If the weather starts cooperating, we could be in and out of there in six weeks,” Henning said. “The hauling will definitely be done this fall.”

During the public hearing Wednesday evening, Environmental Services Assistant Kathy Henderschiedt reported that she received three phone calls -- all from individuals voicing concern about the condition of the roadway because it can deteriorate quickly during and after rainfall.

Henning said he has talked with both Worthington and Bigelow Township officials about the gravel road and added that he has agreed to leave the road in the same or better condition than what it was before they begin hauling.

“We know what the road looks like and we intend to leave the road in the same condition it is in,” Henning said.

Environmental Services Director Wayne Smith asked about dust control and signage during the hauling period. He and the commission were assured by Henning that dust control measures will be used. As for signage, Smith recommended “Trucks Hauling” signs be placed on Palm Avenue near the entrance to U.S. 59/Minnesota 60 and also south of the access point.

The conditional use permit was approved by the planning commission with the conditions that dust control be provided, proper signs be posted and that the road be returned to its original state. The request will now advance to the Nobles County Board of Commissioners for consideration at its Sept. 20 meeting.