Community, county and economic development leaders stand Wednesday in front of the Bigelow property that will be razed and subsequently developed through a Southwest Minnesota Habitat for Humanity project. (Ryan McGaughey/Daily Globe)

BIGELOW -- A blighted property in this Nobles County community is now on the road to significant improvement.

A ceremony took place Wednesday on the property -- where a house, garage and storage shed will be demolished during the next few days -- that will be the eventual home of new Southwest Minnesota Habitat for Humanity housing. While Wednesday served to observe the start of clearing the site -- located on Somerset between old Minnesota 60 and Birchwood Drive -- much work of a different kind has already been done.

Bigelow Mayor Brad Meester said the tax-forfeited property had been taken over by Nobles County, and that the city subsequently purchased the land. He made a call to Pam Dobson, then executive director for Southwest Minnesota Habitat for Humanity, to inquire if the organization might be interested in a first-ever Bigelow project.

“She was really excited about it right out of the gate,” Meester said. “They look for property and land to be donated to them and, in this particular case, we donated this property.”

Meester and Ron Hyvari, who has since assumed Dobson’s post, each said it’s possible the Bigelow site could be home to either one or two homes. Habitat is now in the midst of working toward completion of a new home in Edgerton.

When new housing does go up, Meester said construction will be simplified as a result of new water, sewer and electrical infrastructure. In the meantime, R J Folkers Inc. of Worthington will be doing the demolition.

Occupants for the Habitat building project in Bigelow have yet to be determined.

“Bigelow is kind of a tough sell because people don’t always want to drive the eight miles to Worthington, but we’ll find a good family,” Hyvari said.

“The project all depends on funding and volunteers,” he added. “In Edgerton, we’re building for a family of 10. … and three contractors stepped up right away. We’ve even talked about getting the college (Northwest Iowa Community College) involved with this. Some of our affiliates have gotten involved with colleges, and it’s amazing the work they put out.”

The effort to overhaul the Bigelow property has also already benefitted from respective $2,500 gifts from Nobles County and the Worthington Regional Economic Development Corp. Abraham Algadi, WREDC’s executive director, encouraged Hyvari on Wednesday to try to partner with local businesses on potential occupants and securing project volunteers.

“Word of mouth is going to be the biggest thing,” Hyvari said of advancing the Bigelow project.

Meester said he’s just one of several Bigelow residents enthusiastic about the coming changes to the property. Nobles County Commissioner Matt Widboom, who represents Bigelow on the county board, is also pleased with what’s transpired thus far.

“When you talk about collaboration, a good example of it is happening today,” Widboom said. “I think Ron has an ambitious goal of building in this community and beyond.”

More information about Southwest Minnesota Habitat for Humanity is available at http://www.swmnh4h.org.