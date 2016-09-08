WORTHINGTON -- It’s not too late to check into the “Hotel California,” witness a little “Tequila Sunrise” or even indulge in a touch of “Heartache Tonight;” tickets remain available for the 7 p.m. Saturday show of the Eagles’ tribute concert at Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center (MAPAC).

“This is a combination of two groups -- the Fabulous Armadillos and the Collective Unconscious -- that get together to perform hits by the Eagles,” explained Tammy Makram, MAPAC’s managing director.

“They were here two years ago and played to a sold-out house, and we had so many requests for them to come back that we pursued them.

“It’s taken two years to get the job done because they’re in such demand across the region.”

Whether one’s favorite Eagles’ song is “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Best of My Love,” “New Kid in Town” or “Take it Easy,” concert patrons will not walk away disappointed.

“This group really delivers,” promised Makram. “It’s one of those shows where people actually want to get up from their seats and sing along; it’s a really fun experience for everyone.”

At 6 p.m. cash bar and live entertainment in the lobby (courtesy of Tommy Binford) will precede the concert, which starts at 7 p.m.

There is a slight discount for advance-purchase tickets through today. Visit the MAPAC box office at 714 13th St., Worthington, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, call 507-376-9101 or visit friendsoftheauditorium.com. Tickets will also be available at the door from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday.