Klobuchar will be featured KTD speaker

WORTHINGTON -- The King Turkey Day Board of Directors announced Friday that U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be the featured speaker during the 77th annual King Turkey Day Celebration.

Klobuchar, a Democrat and Minnesota’s senior senator, will speak at 1 p.m. Sept. 17 on the corner of Fourth Avenue and 10th Street.

Since arriving in the U.S. Senate, Klobuchar has earned a reputation as an effective, results-driven legislator willing to reach across the aisle to get things done.

“Serving the fifth-largest agricultural state, Senator Klobuchar understands how critical farms and rural communities are to the U.S. economy and America’s food supply,” a press release issued by the King Turkey Day Board of Directors stated. “From her seat on the Agriculture Committee she has been a leader for a strong and fair safety net, the development of homegrown, farm-based energy, permanent disaster relief and the opening of markets abroad for our farm products.

Klobuchar again joins a long list of prominent political speakers chosen to speak at King Turkey Day.