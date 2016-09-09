Wortihngton residents recall Sept. 11 attacks

WORTHINGTON -- September 11 is a day that will always be remembered for one of the worst tragedies in the history of the U.S. For many, Sept. 11 is a day meant for mourning, for remembering those lost in the attacks.

Sunday is the 15th anniversary of the terror attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people and injured over 6,000 others. The deadliest terror attack in world history is a nightmare forever ingrained in the memories of Americans who were old enough to experience it live.

Diane Gerdes of Diane’s Corner Treasures spoke passionately Friday about her reaction to the attacks.

“I think my reaction was the same as everyone else,” Gerdes said. “I was totally devastated. After I saw it happen, I sat down and cried.”

Al-Qaeda terrorists shocked the world when they flew American Airlines Flight 11 into the World Trade Center’s north tower, sending a political message by intentionally targeting American civilians.

Saysamone Souksavong knows all too well what it looks like to see innocent lives taken away. A refugee from Laos, Souksavong fled the country for the US in 1978 after a Communist government and the Vietnam War had torn the country apart. She was shaken after witnessing the attacks.

“It was very sad to see innocent people killed,” Souksavong said.

Souksavong said everyone should do what they can Sunday to help those who lost friends or family.

“The people who did this, they don’t think about what this does to the families,” Souksavong said. “They had no right to take lives away from loved ones. We support all the families who lost loved ones in the attacks.”

For Sandi Mead, librarian at Minnesota West Community and Technical College, the meaning of Sept. 11 is a little more complicated.

Her son has a Sept. 11 birthday. While on vacation with his father, her son visited the World Trade Center about two weeks before the attacks. They were in the building by about 9 in the morning, around the same time the initial attacks struck. The 9/11 commission report stated Al-Qaeda may have delayed the Sept. 11 attacks, so it’s possible Mead’s son could have been in danger had they not.

“It makes you aware of how short life is,” Mead said. “Live life to the absolute fullest because you never know what might happen.”

Following the horrific events of 9/11, elected officials enacted sweeping changes to combat the unprecedented threat after undergoing a period of uncertainty and confusion.

Airport security was completely reworked to create stricter screening and security. No longer can anyone show up to the airport 30 minutes before their flight or visit the cockpit during a flight.

It is much more difficult to immigrate to the U.S. or get a visa, thanks to the Homeland Security Act and the Enhanced Border Security and Visa Entry Reform Act of 2002.

The Patriot Act was signed two months after the attacks, giving the National Security Agency the ability to conduct surveillance and collect data on U.S. citizens. Among other measures, the act also provided aid to the families of officers who were killed or injured in terror attacks.

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan less than a month after 9/11, in search of Osama Bin Laden. After nearly a decade of searching, the U.S. found their man on May 2, 2011, when SEAL Team Six raided Bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan, killing the mastermind of the September 11 attacks.

Despite U.S.-led efforts to fight terrorism across the globe since 9/11, the 2016 Global Annual Peace Index reported that terrorism in the Middle East is at an all-time high, conflict-related casualties are at a 25-year high and more people are displaced than at any time since World War II. As Al-Qaeda has lost influence since the death of Bin Laden, dozens of new terror groups have been established, with Islamic State emerging as the current largest terror organization.

Gerdes said it was apparent that things would never be the same after the September 11 attacks.

“You can definitely feel that the world has changed,” Gerdes said. “There’s a lot of scary things out there, and I don’t think anyone feels totally comfortable.”

Gerbes said she didn’t know the solution to the conflict, but wished opposing parties causing violence could get along.

“I just want what everyone else wants -- peace,” Gerdes said. “Is that so hard?”

A noticeable social change since the Sept. 11 attacks was an increased sense of patriotism and unity among Americans. According to Gallup, 70 percent of Americans said they were “proud to be American” in polls conducted after 9/11, compared with 55 percent in a poll from January 2001, before the attacks.

Souksavong said talking about the subject made her passionate about her appreciation for the US and its values.

“This country has given us so much opportunity -- it has given us work, freedom, the ability to put our kids through college,” Souksavong said. “I wasn’t born in America, but I will die here. We love this country.”