ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Stearns County authorities have released documents connected to search warrants conducted in the investigation of the 1989 abduction of Jacob Wetterling.

Released by order of a judge Thursday, the documents detail the investigation into Wetterling’s disappearance as well as the suspects authorities focused on.

They recount instances of previous attacks on boys in the late 1980s in the Paynesville, Minn., area where Danny Heinrich lived. Heinrich admitted in U.S. District Court this week to sexually assaulting and killing Wetterling.

The documents also include details of the January 1989 attack on Jared Scheierl, who has stepped forward publicly to bring attention to the case.

And, they note the role DNA evidence played in the case as well as the importance of charging Heinrich in the fall of 2015 with possession of child pornography.

Authorities targeted searches of property belonging not just to Heinrich but other suspects.

In one case, it is revealed that in 2009, Patty Wetterling wore a recording device during a meeting with one of the other possible suspects. The meeting was planned at a

St. Cloud health club and intended to appear accidental. Nothing substantive appears to have come from the recordings.

The documents lay out the daunting task investigators faced as they collected disparate evidence, suspects and incidents in the central Minnesota area over the decades since Wetterling’s disappearance.

Their release effectively ends a long chapter in the state’s law enforcement history.