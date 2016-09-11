MOORHEAD — An injured Moorhead veteran and his wife will be holding the keys to a new, mortgage-free, specially adapted home within a year’s time.

More than 100 people gathered at American Legion Post 21 Saturday morning, Sept. 10, to celebrate the start of construction on a home for retired Army Master Sgt. Eric Marts and his wife, Bobbie. Eric was blinded while serving in Iraq in 2006.

A sidewalk lined with friends, family and community members, waving miniature American flags and cheering, greeted the couple as they stepped out of their Ford Expedition with Eric’s seeing eye dog, Deacon.

“It couldn’t happen to a better couple, a better family,” said Tim Haugen, Post 21 commander.

The Marts’ soon-to-be home, on about an acre and a half just outside Moorhead, is the latest project of Homes for Our Troops, a national, privately funded nonprofit that builds houses for severely injured post-9/11 veterans. The project’s local partner is ISR Homes of Moorhead, supported by the Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead and the Home Builders Care Foundation.

“It’s going to be a beautiful setting out there,” said Tim McHale, Homes for Our Troops president and CEO. “This is going to be a great, great opportunity here.”

Addressing the crowd inside Post 21, Eric talked about the power of community.

“Tim told us that we could have a house anywhere: Florida or Arizona, California, even. That all sounded good, but we said, ‘We’d like to build in Moorhead,’ ” Eric said. “That’s where my family’s at ... The rest of my family is this community, because this community does so much.”

Eric was deployed in Fallujah, Iraq, serving with the 2-136 Combined Arms Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, when two separate improvised explosive device blasts took his vision. Shortly after the first, he started losing sight in one of his eyes. He continued to serve but, after the second blast, his condition worsened. Traumatic brain injury caused swelling in his optic nerves, causing him to go blind in both eyes. Eric has also undergone surgeries for neck and shoulder injuries and experiences balance issues.

Now medically retired, Eric hosts a radio show, “Heroes of the Heartland,” on 970 WDAY. The Martses currently live in a trailer home, which presents many challenges for Eric. The hallways are narrow, making it difficult for Deacon to do his job, and the bedrooms have barely enough space for Eric’s equipment. The couple used to love cooking together, but their kitchen isn’t big enough to accommodate both of them at the same time.

McHale said the Marts’ new home will be equipped with smart technology and audio systems to help Eric navigate the house. Wider doorways and hallways will allow him and Deacon to walk through them at the same time. Flooring will also be entirely level, with no thresholds, so Eric is less likely to trip when walking through a doorway or entering a shower. Once the couple receives their home, they look forward to having enough room to host their five grown children and grandchildren during holidays and cookouts.

“We hear from the wives that they could never leave their homes for just a short amount of time because they worried about their husbands getting hurt in the bathroom or getting burned by the stove, or if there was an emergency, could they get out of their home in time?,” McHale said. “That all changes.”

Homes for Our Troops has built 222 homes in 41 states since its inception in 2004. Most Homes for Our Troops veterans have sustained life-altering injuries like multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis or severe traumatic brain injury.

“Building a home for our veterans is not charity. We see this as a moral obligation of our society,” McHale said. “Eric didn’t lose his eyesight on the battlefield … He gave his eyesight for us, and that’s why we’re here: to give back, because he so richly deserves it.”

Weather depending, the Marts’ home should be complete in 6 to 8 months. A volunteer day to be determined, followed by a key ceremony, will wrap up exterior decorating and landscaping. For more information about Homes for Our Troops, visit hfotusa.org.