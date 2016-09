WINDOM -- The Cottonwood County Historical Society will host the opening reception of “The Artful Life” by artists Mary Christenson and Marget Floyd of Windom and Anita Skow of Mountain Lake from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Light refreshments will be served throughout the afternoon. Admission is free. More than 30 works of art will be on display featuring pastel, acrylic, oil, pen and ink and watercolor. The exhibit will run through Nov. 19.