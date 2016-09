PIPESTONE -- Master gardener Mary Stoel will be the speaker at the next Brown Bag lunch at the Pipestone County Museum on Sept. 22.

The presentation will begin shortly after Noon. The public is invited to bring a sack lunch and enjoy the program over their lunch hour. The program will take place at the Pipestone County Museum, and it is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the museum at (507) 825-2563 or email at pipctymu@iw.net.