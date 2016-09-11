KTD walk, run events are Saturday

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Area YMCA will host the 17th annual King Turkey Day 5K Family Fun Walk on Saturday.

Start time is 8:30 a.m, with check-in/registration beginning at 7:45 a.m. at Trends Salon, located at Sixth Avenue and 10th Street. The walk will begin at the intersection of Third Avenue and 10th Street.

All participants will receive a 2016 event shirt, as well as post-walk refreshments. T-shirts may be picked up from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the YMCA and 7:45 to 8:25 a.m. near the start.

Additionally, the 37th annual King Turkey Day 10k will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The race will begin in downtown Worthington and make its way around Lake Okabena before finishing back downtown.

For more information, contact the Y at 376-6197.