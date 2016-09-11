King Turkey Day weekend is right around the corner

WORTHINGTON -- One of the most anticipated weekends of the year for people -- and turkeys -- has finally arrived.

King Turkey Day observances will take off Thursday and fill the weekend with fun activities and delicious food. KTD President Wade Roesner said the event has always been his favorite time of the year since he was young.

“I am always excited for King Turkey Day,” Roesner said. “It has always been an exciting time.”

The celebration will start with the King Turkey Day Mixer, which is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at Pioneer Village. Roesner said it’s a great opportunity to bring people together to start out the weekend. Additionally, the grand marshal and honorary turkey will be announced to the public at the mixer.

“The goal of the mixer is just to gather as friends, eat some food and share stories,” Roesner said.

A King Turkey Day button print will be auctioned at the mixer as well. The print was made by local artist Mark Kness, who has won several awards for his wildlife pieces.

“We wanted to go for a more traditional theme on our button and we knew going to him would be the best way to get something like that,” Roesner said.

On Friday, people will be able to enjoy a cold beer at the King Turkey Day beer garden from 4 to 11 p.m. The Midway carnival is coming back this year starting at 5 p.m., along with helicopter rides.

In the evening, people will have a chance to win prizes with the ping pong ball drop starting at 6:45 p.m. at the Masonic building located on Second Avenue.

Most of the events will take place on Saturday, starting with Smokin' Gobbler Cook-Off from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. After the YMCA 5K Family Fun Walk begins at 8:30 a.m., the traditional King Turkey Day free pancake breakfast will start at 9 a.m.

Among the activities slated to begin at 10 a.m. are a horseshoes tournament, a disc golf ace race tournament and the 10K run. The fun will continue at 11 a.m. with a caricature artist at the Government Center Lawn, and registration for the kiddie parade will start at 11:30 a.m.

One of the highlights of the day is expected to be remarks from guest speaker Amy Klobuchar. The U.S. senator from Minnesota will address the public at 1 p.m., and Roesner said he’s very excited to continue the tradition of bringing political figures the event.

“We wanted somebody who is well known and somebody that will bring more people into the community,” Roesner said. “It is a pretty well known, very historic event. … It has brought some major politicians years ago with Robert Kennedy, Richard Nixon and Jesse Jackson, so it is a pretty well known traditional festival.”

The day will continue with the grand parade taking place at 2 p.m. on 10th Street, followed by the Smokin’ Gobbler Cook-off Awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Kids will be able to a have fun with the face painter from 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday night will conclude with some rock and roll with the performance by the California-based group starting at 8 p.m. at the KTD beer garden.