Giant kites take over Jackson’s sky

Kites from all sizes, shapes and colors were showcased at the Prairie Winds Kite Fly. (Martina Baca/Daily Globe)

Giant kites took over Jackson's sky on the annual Prairie Winds Kite Fly over the weekend (Martina Baca/Daily Globe)

JACKSON — Sunshine and a blue sky with steady wind set the perfect day for the 14th annual Prairie Winds Kite Fly to showcase giant kites Saturday morning at the Jackson Municipal Airport.

The Prairie Ecology Bus Center (PEBC) has hosted the event with the goal of bringing fun as well as educational activity to families, said Chrystal Dunker, PEBC executive director. The festival brings pro-kite flyers from seven different states. Kids were also able to make their own kites and participate in bol races and scavenger hunts.

Dunker said the event is a great way to bring family members from all generations to something everyone can enjoy. In addition, it gets families to enjoy the outdoors while doing something different.

“I think this is a great way for folks to enjoy some good quality time doing something that it is just timeless,” Dunker said. “People have been flying kites for hundreds of years, and it is really fun to see kids and grownups being excited about doing something together.”

Alisha Fleming, PEBC program coordinator, said the kite fly an event that has become a family tradition for many people. She has been part of this festival for more than eight years, and she said it’s very rewarding seeing families having a good time.

“I love seeing all the big kites that we have, but then I also love to see all the families coming out and flying their kites together and enjoying the day outside,” Fleming said.

The Timm family represents an example of how the event has become a tradition for many. Anthony Timm, along with his wife and two sons, have come to the festival for three years. He said he enjoys watching the kites while relaxing with his family.

“I don’t get to relax much, so this is nice -- just to set up a chair and watch the kites with my family,” Anthony said.

Sutton, 4-year-old Anthony’s son, said he likes the kites that remind him of real animals.

“My favorite ones are the tiger and the T-rex,” Sutton said.

The festival does not only bring local families to enjoy the outdoors, but also people from other parts of the state. Thomas and Denise Hemis of Fairmont were driving along the interstate when the festival caught their attention. Thomas said the event is a great way to encourage youths to do different activities.

“It is nice to see the kids doing stuff outside instead of being sitting in front of a computer,” Thomas said. “It gives kids a great opportunity. Probably some of them have never flown a kite before.”