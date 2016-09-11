Hispanic parade marches through downtown

Drummers setting the rhythm for the “fire dance” at the Hispanic parade on Sunday. (Martina Baca/Daily Globe)

The parade was organized by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 1161 to celebrate the independence of Mexico and Central America, UFCW President Mike Potter said.

Potter explained that the parade began three years ago with the goal of not only celebrating Mexico and Central America’s Independence Day, but also sharing the Hispanic culture with everyone.

In addition, Potter said a special prayer was mentioned during St. Mary’s Catholic Church services Sunday to commemorate victims of Sept. 11, 2011 terrorist attacks.

“We are trying to celebrate an important traditional day for Mexico and Central America as far as their independence day,” Potter said. “Also, we want to take a moment to pray for the victims of the Sept. 11. attacks in New York City, so I wanted to say a special prayer for the victims and their families.”

The celebration began at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s and finished at the Long Branch on 10th Street.

The parade included several Aztec group dancers, such as the Tonantzin Lali Guadalupe, which means mother earth. According to Bernardo Alvarez, Tonantzin Lali Guadalupe coordinator, dancers were performing the “fire dance,” which honors the important role that fire played since it was first discovered, specifically for the Aztecs.

In addition, a mariachi group played traditional Mexican songs, and women wore typical costumes from Mexico and from El Salvador.

Jayme Wiertzema, art teacher at Prairie Elementary, said she was very impressed with the parade and is eager to share her experience with her students.

“I am really excited about this parade,” Wiertzema said. “I am an art teacher, so I am thinking about doing a project with my students inspired by what I am seeing right now.”

Alvaro Aguilera attended the parade with all of his family. He was born in Mexico, but has been living in Worthington for several years. Aguilera said the parade brought back recollections from his native country, and he was happy to see people from different ethnicities enjoying the event.

“I love it because it brings up memories.” Aguilera said. “It also brings people from different cultures together.”

Aguilera said the parade helps share the Hispanic culture with the entire community.

“It shows people that we are trying to come together throughout the community,” he said. “We are all trying to share what we have. I just hope people can see that we are here for one thing, and that is to share and be together.”