Monument marking National Public Lands Day

PIPESTONE -- All National Park Service sites, including Pipestone National Monument, will offer free entrance Sept. 24 for National Public Lands Day. In the event of rain on the 24th, the collection of seeds will be postponed until Oct. 1.

National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands. Seven federal agencies as well as nonprofit organizations and state, regional, and local governments participate in the annual day of improving the health of public lands and encouraging shared stewardship through volunteer service. These are the places Americans use for outdoor recreation, education and just plain enjoyment.

Volunteers are needed at Pipestone National Monument on Sept. 24 to assist with the seed collection from the native tall grass prairie. The seeds will be collected from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are advised to dress appropriately and to wear sturdy shoes for walking in the prairie. The seeds will be used to continue restoration of the native tall grass prairie on 15 acres of land donated to the monument by the Trust for Public Land in 2006.

Volunteers who participate will receive a National Public Lands Day pass, good for free entry during the next year at public land sites managed by the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA Forest Service. The Friends of Pipestone National Monument will be providing a light lunch and other refreshments for the volunteers after the seed collection.

As part of the day’s activities, participants ages 5-13 who successfully complete the Junior Ranger Activity Booklet will be entered into a drawing to win a Junior Ranger prize. The Junior Ranger program is designed so youths can make meaningful connections to the resources and special places by the National Park Service.

The winners of the 10th annual Friends of Pipestone National Monument photography contest will be on display in the visitor center. The contest promotes interest and enjoyment of the scenic beauty of the Monument. Contact a Park Ranger at (507) 825-5464 ext. 214 for additional information.