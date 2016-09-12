Lewis and Clark awards pump station, meter building contract

TEA, S.D. -- Lewis and Clark Regional Water System’s Board of Directors Monday awarded a $3,616,200 contract to Gridor Construction, Buffalo, Minn., that includes three components -- a pump station, meter building and pumps. The pump station will be located five and a half miles south of Luverne and the meter building, which serves as a connection point for Lincoln-Pipestone Rural Water System, will be located three miles east of Adrian.

In addition, the contract includes adding pumps at the existing pump station/meter building along the Iowa-Minnesota border, which serves as a connection point for both Rock Rapids and Rock County Rural Water District. The substantial completion deadline for construction is November 2017.

“The low bid was $200,000 less than originally budgeted, which is important as it relates to our federal funding ceiling, so we were pleased with the results,” said Executive Director Troy Larson. Gridor is currently constructing meter buildings for Lewis and Clark near Crooks and Madison.