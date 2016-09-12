Sons of Norway program is Thursday night

WINDOM -- The Sons of Norway Stavanger Lodge will hold its next program at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cottonwood County Historical Society, 812 Fourth Ave., Windom. This special evening is also Membership Night.

The evening program will be presented by Stavanger members Tom and Karen Wickie. They will share a presentation about their Transatlantic Cruise during April 2015. The Wickies, who are both retired educators, will show many photos and reminisce about their cruise from Florida to Western Europe and parts of Italy in the Mediterranean. Their excursion lasted for 22 days, and some of the countries visited included the Canary Islands, Tenerife; Spain, France, the Principality of Monaco and Italy. Many historic sites in the cities of Cordoba, Cartagena, Barcelona, Malaga, Pisa, Venice, Florence and Rome were visited.

In addition, a short presentation explaining all about the Sons of Norway membership will be given. The public is cordially invited to come and attend this special membership night event free of charge. Packets of information will be given out. Guests are always welcome at any Sons of Norway gathering. Refreshments will be served at the meeting as well.

For more information contact Harvey Pedersen, Sons of Norway President, at (507) 445-3188.