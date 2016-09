JACKSON -- The Jackson Library will host three Brown Bag programs on Wednesdays from Sept. 21 through Oct. 5.

Amanda Stubbe will present “In the Mission Field” on Sept. 21, while Drucilla Milne will present “Amish … Living in the World But Not of the World” on Sept. 28. “The Last Train Home -- An Orphan Train Story” is scheduled for Oct. 5.