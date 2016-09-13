AARP Smart Driver class is next week

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington District 518 Community Education Department will be offering an eight-hour AARP Smart Driver class Sept. 21-22. The class will run from 6 to 10 p.m. both evenings.

The class will be hosted at the West Learning Center (formerly West Elementary building). Upon completion of this class, a driver will be eligible for a 10 percent discount on their vehicle insurance for the next three years.

To register, call 376-6105. Be sure to bring your driver’s license and AARP card if you are a member of AARP.