WORTHINGTON -- At least 30 teams of barbecue masters will exhibit their grilling skills on Friday and Saturday during the seventh annual Smokin’ Gobbler Cook-Off, an event run by the Kansas City Barbecue Society as a headliner for King Turkey Day.

Contestants will attempt to wow a group of 40 judges by grilling pork ribs, pork shoulder, chicken and brisket. In honor of King Turkey Day, contestants can also cook turkey, although it will not be judged for official scores.

The judges will name first-, second- and third-place winners for all four categories of meat. Placing in a category will earn a team points; the team with the most points is crowned grand champion and will be entered into a drawing to potentially compete in the Kansas City Royal and the Jack Daniels State Championship. The competition will be giving out $10,000 in prizes, $8,200 of which is cash.

Past years’ cook-offs have been home to well-known, award-winning cooks. Moe Cason — who has competed and won awards for barbecue in 35 states — cooked at the event. Several entrants to past competitions have also been featured on TLC television show “BBQ Pitmasters,” including Cason, Shad Kirton and barbeque team Shiggin and Grinnin.

Despite such fiery competition, local teams generally hold their own at the Smokin’ Gobbler Cook-Off, according to Chad Nixon, chairman of the event.

“This is kind of a dark-horse event,” Nixon said. “A lot of times you’ll see some guys who may not be nationally known or regionally known take it.”

As evidence to Nixon’s point, Shiggin and Grinnin — a team with many victories to its name — have never won grand champion at the cook-off, despite entering four times. Last year, Marshall barbeque team Mustang Sally was awarded grand champion.

The event serves not only as an intense competition, but a fundraiser for the Worthington community.

“It raises money for our general fund, so we can pay for events that don't raise money,” Nixon said. “A parade or midway don't make money, but they are something we want to provide for our community.”

Competitors are not allowed to sell food or give away samples, but King Turkey Day participants are still encouraged to walk through the event and talk with the teams.

“I would encourage anyone who’s an avid griller or enjoys smoking food to go down and look at their setups, visit them and talk with them,” Nixon said. “They love to meet people, they love to share secrets and different things they do to compete and win.”

Nixon said most of the talking and hanging out should be done Friday, where the teams will happily be available to chat. Once Saturday comes around the teams will be on the clock and completely focused on the competition, where one mistake could mean defeat. Starting late Saturday morning, the teams will start grilling their pork, chicken and brisket for the judges, turning in food every half-hour.

Winners will be announced during the award ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the beer garden.

Last-second contestants can still apply. The event is capped at 40 entrants.