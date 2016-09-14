ACIDIC is featured KTD band on Saturday night

The four-man band ACIDIC, shown in the foreground, will perform in the beer tent during Saturday night King Turkey Day Festivities in Worthington. (Special to the Daily Globe)

WORTHINGTON -- There may be no concert this King Turkey Day in the Worthington Arena, but that doesn’t mean the community won’t be rocking Saturday night.

ACIDIC, a rock band based in Los Angeles, will perform at the KTD beer garden starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. A release from band publicist Doug Deutsch describes ACIDIC’s music as a “high-energy hybrid of indie rock and pop,” and noted that the group will officially represent the U.S. as International Cultural Ambassadors with the American Music Abroad program -- sanctioned through the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs -- during the 2016-2017 touring season.

Among ACIDIC’s career highlights are a performance in Los Angeles’ famous Viper Room in March, a place on the Warped Tour in 2014 and tours with Trapt, Hinder, Smile Empty Soul, Candlebox, Fuel, Alien Ant Farm, Scott Weiland and others. Other accolades for the band include winning “Best Band,” “Best Recording (LP)” and “Best Music Video” in the 2016 Rockwired Readers Poll Awards; and having its song “Beautiful” be the No. 1 most-played Indie AC record(per Mediabase, a radio source for monitored airplay information). Its most recent album release is titled “Creatures.”

One review of an ACIDIC concert that appears on the band’s website, acidicband,com, offers a colorful description. Writes Maximum Threshold Radio Network: “Picture yourself driving down the 405 Freeway consuming mass quantities of Rock Star Energy Drinks with your hair on fire while riding in a shopping cart. YOU, my friend, have now experienced ACIDIC live in action."

Deutsch said the band has developed a loyal fan base across the US, including a number of devotees in Worthington.

“They have some really loyal fans that helped get them booked for this event,” he said of Saturday night’s show. “They’re really, really grassroots … the kind of fans a band loves to have.”

Deutsch said the band will drive from the west coast to Worthington for its King Turkey Day appearance. There is no admission to the ACIDIC concert.