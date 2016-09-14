Paycheck vs. Ruby: A whole lotta secrets goin' on

WORTHINGTON -- This Saturday marks the 44th running of the Great Gobbler Gallop and Worthington’s racing turkey, Paycheck, is ready to defend this fair city’s title of Turkey Capital of the World.

However, his arch rival, Ruby Begonia of Cuero, Texas, has plans of her own to unseat Paycheck from his throne after his 2015 win and take the Traveling Turkey Trophy of Tumultuous Triumph back to her home state.

The birds square off in a battle to the finish line at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on 10th Street, between Second and Fourth avenues, in downtown Worthington. The turkey race marks the first heat of the 2016 turkey race, with Ruby and Paycheck again facing off during Cuero’s Turkey Fest on Oct. 8. The bird with the best score from the two heats earns its home city the distinction of being the Turkey Capital of the World, while the losing bird and its team garners the Circulating Consolation Cup of Consummate Commiseration.

On Wednesday morning, race captains for the two teams took a break from bird training to talk about this year’s birds.

Paycheck is feeling better than ever, reported Susanne Murphy, captain of Worthington’s race team.

“We only hope we’re as fast as Paycheck,” she said. “We’ve been training on several occasions and he’s always been the frontrunner.”

Paycheck outpaced all of his fellow feathered friends to get the honor as this year’s competitor against Ruby Begonia.

“We did train some hens, but they talked too much,” Murphy added. “This guy, he’s down to business.”

Murphy said the team put Paycheck on a strict diet of organic foods three and a half months ago to get him conditioned for the race.

“All turkologists know that is protocol for racing,” she said, noting a special mix of grasses and seeds were shipped in for Worthington’s top bird. The race team has also limited his beverages to purified water.

Brenda Martin, captain of the Ruby Begonia race team, was far less forthcoming with details of Ruby’s care leading up to race day. Ruby left Cuero early Wednesday morning for the long trek to Worthington.

“Ruby is doing good,” Martin reported. “Cory (Thamm) has fixed up a special blend of food for every day this week that he’s sent with our drivers, Daniel Garza and Clint Clark.”

Clark, a former race team member who led Ruby to victory twice, is using the time on the road to give their turkey a huge pep talk about Saturday’s race in hopes she will lead the Texans to a first-round win. Joining them on the journey to Minnesota is Courtney Clark, designated Ruby’s personal cheerleader and trainer along the route.

Martin was mum about the special blend of food, saying it was top secret.

“We have a race team member who works with Ful-O-Pep Feeds, and Cory has been working with him on the special blend for our famous Ruby Begonia,” she said.

As for the exercise regimen of these two special birds, Murphy said Paycheck was too fast for the treadmill this year, so weights were attached to his legs to build muscle.

“We just took them off last week. If he’s too fast for us to catch, obviously we’ll put the weights back on,” she said. “We’re a little concerned because he gained 12 and a half pounds in the last week, but the turkey doctor confirmed it was all muscle.”

Murphy said Paycheck runs faster with spectators cheering him on -- and the same may go for her.

“Our bird is in better shape than me and that’s the truth,” she said with a laugh. “I got an oxygen tank ordered for me on standby, and one of the Texan turkey racers (Martin) works in the hospital, so I’m sticking by her.

“My team has strict orders that if I go down, get that bird across the finish line and then come back and get me,” she added.

Meanwhile, Martin said Ruby Begonia went through a training program spearheaded by Thamm that included runs through the Cuero City Park.

“Ruby likes to be out in the park by the water, so we’ve been taking her down the scenic path,” Martin said.

With Lake Okabena just a couple of blocks from 10th Street, Martin said she isn’t concerned about Ruby trying to flee the race for a dip in the water.

“I saw they had a pothole dug in front of the Long Branch. too, but Ruby can leap over that,” she added. “She’s been doing low flight, just to get that little advantage.”

On Friday, Paycheck, Ruby and their race teams will visit all of the elementary schools in Worthington -- a highlight for the participants, Murphy said.