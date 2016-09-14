Fire hall to be re-sided at Pioneer Village

WORTHINGTON -- Volunteers are being sought to help re-side the Pioneer Village fire hall beginning at 8 a.m. Sept. 24.

The siding for the project has been donated in memory of former fire chief Jim Pearson.

Volunteers may be contractors, handymen or people simply willing to assist in any way. People should bring a hammer and be ready to enjoy an old-fashioned fire hall re-siding bee.

Lunch will be provided at noon. For more information, call Gary Brandt at 370-2929.



