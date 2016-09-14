Community Foundation of Osceola County begins grant cycle

SIBLEY, Iowa -- The Community Foundation of Osceola County has more than $91,200 available to facilitate endowment building and grant making throughout the county. Grant applications will be taken from Sept. 28 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10. All 501(c)(3) organizations, 107b units of government and other potentially qualifying charitable organizations operating in or for the benefit of Osceola County should contact The Community Foundation of Osceola County for applications, guidelines and additional information.

All information, the application, a sample application, and score sheet, can also be accessed on the County Foundation website at: http://osceolacountyfoundation.org.

The contribution to the Foundation was made possible by the Iowa General Assembly. In 2004 the Iowa legislature passed several bills to encourage foundation building and community-based philanthropy.

Among these measures was H. F. 2032, which provided that non-gambling counties initiating a county-wide community foundation would be eligible to receive one half of one percent of the state’s gross gambling tax receipts. This action allows the local foundation to award grants to charitable organizations for educational, civic and public purposes in Osceola County.

Applicants are reminded that eight copies of the grant application must be mailed or hand-delivered to the Community Foundation of Osceola County, 300 7th St., Sibley 51249 by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10. E-mailed applications will not be accepted.

Osceola County residents who wish to volunteer to serve on the Community Foundation of Osceola County Board of Directors and assist with the grant evaluation process are asked to contact Mike Earll at the Osceola County Economic Development Office by Oct. 20. Each community in Osceola County, as well as the county at large, is represented by two volunteers.

All inquiries pertaining to The Community Foundation of Osceola County, 2016/2017 grant application opportunities and other foundation information should be directed to either Earll or Peggy Steinmetz at the foundation, phone (712) 754-2523 or email mearll@osceolacoia.org or psteinmetz@osceolacoia.org.