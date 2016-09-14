KTD an occasion for fundraising

WORTHINGTON -- Individuals may run, walk or eat pork chop sticks at Saturday’s King Turkey Day to help raise money to support non-profit organizations in the community.

The Arc Minnesota Southwest and People First are hosting a Lollipop Jaunt, with a goal of having a fun activity while raising funds for The Arc, an organization that helps improve the lives of people with intellectual disabilities and their families.

Brenda Schultz, People First ally in Nobles and Rock counties, said the jaunt will be similar to a color run, but the color powder will be only thrown at the end of the race. There will be a section where color powder won't be used for people who only want to walk or run.

Schultz said the money raised will help The Arc continue to provide guidance and support to people with disabilities. Registration will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday in Sanford Worthington Medical Center’s parking lot. All participants will receive a T-shirt, and participants with the highest pledges will be recognized at the next People First meeting.

The race will start at 10:30 a.m. on Third Street and finish on Seventh Street. Schultz said District 22 Rep. Rod Hamilton, R-Mountain Lake, will be participating in the jaunt.

“We are excited about it,” Schultz said. “We encourage all to come out and jaunt with Rod and all members of Worthington.”

She added that the jaunt is a way for community members to collaborate and join efforts to help those in need.

“I think the community as a whole, we need to work together with all individuals, no matter what your calling is in life.” Schultz said. “Events like this bring everybody together -- young, old, no matter what your limitations are.”

“We can all help; it give us a sense of helping because are giving to The Arc Minnesota Southwest. I think it is a win-win situation.”

Another organization hoping to raise funds Saturday is Project Morning Star, which is a residential facility that provides support and shelter to people trying to recover from alcohol and drug abuse, as well as helping victims of domestic violence.

This will be the second year the organization has a King Turkey Day food booth, at which pork chop sticks and drinks will be for sale. In addition, people will be able to buy locally made botanical products such as bath and hand soaps.

“The money is going to be used to help individuals who come in our program that need space, instruction and a living environment to get back on their feet,” said Beth Hoekstra, operations director for Project Morning Star.

Hoekstra said she is eager about both the opportunity to raise funds for the organization and encourage people to volunteer in the future.

“I am excited to get the word out, to share our passion that myself and the rest have,” Hoekstra said.