Web series finds surprising answers on rural men masculinity

APPLETON, Minn. -- Asking men in rural Minnesota to talk openly about their masculinity is generally considered a surefire conversation stopper.

Brendan Stermer tried it anyway. He got some refreshingly candid answers from a mix of men, from millennials to rodeo cowboys to inmates in a county jail. And they did so in front of his iPhone, the red video button pushed on “record.’’

“It’s something we don’t talk about much in our culture,’’ said Stermer, by way of explaining some of his own interest in posing the question.

The answers Stermer received when he posed five different questions related to masculinity to men in the region is the focus of a new webcast by Pioneer Public Television called “Manhood in Rural America.’’

Stermer, 21, of Montevideo, is a philosophy major at the University of Minnesota, Morris, but completing his final semester at the Twin Cities campus. He spent a year in South Korea studying Confucian philosophy.

Having grown up in rural Minnesota, Stermer said he was shocked when he learned how his newly made, Korean male friends viewed masculinity. “(They are) super open about caring about their appearance and wearing nice clothes and very sentimental,’’ said Stermer. Much different than the image of masculinity he knew, where driving pickup trucks, owning guns and lifting weights mattered more.

“So I started thinking differently, sort of changed my idea of what it means to be a man. I started thinking of it as more flexible than I had in the past,’’ Stermer said.

He discovered that his rural neighbors also share a wide range of thinking on what it means to be a man. On one end of the spectrum were the responses of three young men. “Masculinity doesn’t matter at all, in any sense of the word,’’ Stermer said.

Senior men felt much differently, but so too did others. Three men from the Micronesian community in Milan noted that the move to America has challenged their culture: Women have a powerful role here. They see that as almost a threat, Stermer said. “They don’t want to see that culture disappear.’’

Middle-aged and senior men tended to offer the more traditional responses to the questions. Being the” breadwinner,” one senior man answered to the question of when he felt he was a man. “Paying the bills at home’’ was the response of a jail inmate to the question.

The questions ranged from asking the men whether they had a male role model while growing up to: “Is there anything about yourself that some people might think unmanly?” and “Is there anything you don’t talk to your male friends about?’’

Stermer said it was initially a challenge to find men willing to take on these sorts of questions for a webcast, but he felt really fortunate. Those who did agree were surprisingly open and insightful, he said.

Stermer hopes that the answers they offer will encourage more public discussion.

“The point of the series isn’t to say this is what a man should be, this is what masculinity is,’’ Stermer said. “It’s more about the questions. I think (the questions) are more important than the answers.’’

Pioneer TV does not plan to broadcast the webcast. One of the objectives in creating the webcast is to reach out to a younger audience that does not usually turn to television and consequently may not be familiar with the public broadcast station, he said.

As part of an internship with Pioneer Television, he has also worked with Dawson author and poet Lauren Carlson, who is creating a webcast based on first-person interviews with residents in the region called “Poems from the Field.’’

As for Stermer, there are certainly more questions to ask. Along with his studies at the U of M, he has just started an internship with “On Being with Krista Tippett.’’ According to the show’s website, it airs on more than 400 public radio stations nationwide.

Stermer’s web series can be found on Pioneer’s web page: http://www.pioneer.org/