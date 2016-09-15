Klobuchar in region today, Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will kick off her two-day tour of southwest Minnesota today.

Klobuchar will begin her two-day tour with stops in Redwood, Lyon, Lincoln and Pipestone counties. She will visit an electric co-op solar garden in Lamberton before heading to Marshall to host an ACT on Alzheimer’s event. She will visit a solar farm in Tyler and tour the PipestoneNational Monument.

Klobuchar will cap her two-day tour on Saturday with a visit to the Veterans Home in Luverne. She will also provide the keynote address at Worthington’s King Turkey Day celebration.

The senator’s schedule is as follows:

11:45 a.m today: Redwood Electric Cooperative Solar Garden Visit, 24500 U.S. 14, Lamberton.

1:30 p.m. today: ACT on Alzheimer’s Event, Lyon County Library, Minnesota Room, 201 C St., Marshall.

3:15 p.m. today: Tyler Solar Farm Visit, 1207 Pipestone County 7, Tyler.

4:30 p.m. today: Pipestone National Monument Visit,36 Reservation Ave., Pipestone.

10:45 a.m. Saturday: Luverne Veterans Home Visit,1300 N. Kniss Ave., Luverne.

12:30 p.m. Saturday: Worthington King Turkey Day Celebration (speaking at 1 p.m.).