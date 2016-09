WORTHINGTON -- Worthington High School Class of 1981 will have a 35-year reunion get-together from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Long Branch, downtown Worthington.

For more information, go to the Worthington MN High School Class of 1981 Facebook page or contact Beth Rickers Namanny, 360-4039, or Gail Peters Holinka, 360-4619.