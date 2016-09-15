WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Board of Adjustment acted on two requests during a Wednesday evening meeting from individuals seeking variances because they are unable to meet the county’s setback requirements.

Dallas Bullerman appeared before the board with a request to vary from the required 2,640-foot setback to construct two, 2,400-head swine finishing barns at 20357 230th St., Adrian. The site is located in the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 11, Olney Township.

Nobles County Environmental Services Director Wayne Smith said the site where Bullerman wants to build the barns falls 10 percent short of the required setback from one house located to the south.

Bullerman said the barns will be 101 feet by 192 feet, with an office and loading area located between them. The barns will each have an 8-foot manure pit below them.

Nobles County Feedlot Officer Alan Langseth said Bullerman’s site has already been through the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s Environmental Assessment Worksheet, and that process cleared Sept. 12.

Smith told the board they will likely see more requests like Bullerman’s in the future, as all of the “easy spots” have been taken for constructing livestock facilities that meet the county’s setback requirements.

“This looks like an easy spot,” Smith added. “It only impacts one person by a couple hundred feet.

“In our plan it talks about supporting more modern agriculture,” he said. “(Bullerman’s) plan was approved by the state. He’s trying really hard to do what the comprehensive plan wants done.”

The board approved Bullerman’s request, which will allow the barns to be constructed approximately 270 feet closer to the neighbor located to the south. That neighbor approved of Bullerman’s plans.

Bullerman will now need to present his building plans to the Nobles County Planning Commission, which meets Wednesday, for a conditional use permit.