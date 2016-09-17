Search
    AgweekTV: Big Dreams at Big Iron

    By Ryan Babb Today at 8:30 a.m.
    Hundreds of growers head to Big Iron in West Fargo, North Dakota. It's one of the largest shows in the upper midwest. But many are not opening their wallet to purchase equipment, instead they are dreaming of someday owning that shiny new big iron. The ag economy has been sliding for a few years now. But as Mikkel Pates found out, how bad it is, depends on where you farm.

    Watch the full episode of AgweekTV on Agweek.com

    Get the latest agri-weather outlook with WDAY's John Wheeler

