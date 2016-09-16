WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Police Department issued a release this afternoon regarding a disturbance at Worthington High School earlier this morning.

Officers were dispatched to the high school at 8:43 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. While responding, officers were notified of several more 911 calls along with a panic alarm from the high school office.

At the high school, officers were directed to a juvenile student with a knife, secluded in an office. Officers successfully subdued the juvenile, who was then transported by ambulance to the Sanford Worthington Medical Center due to a self-inflicted wound.